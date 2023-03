Know why BTS Army is demanding action over Jimin's Set Me Free Pt.2 music video | BTS | Jimin |

BTS' Jimin debuted the pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' from his highly anticipated solo debut album ‘FACE’ on March 17. Within hours of its release, the song began trending, topped the digital singles chart, and debuted at No.6 in Spotify's Global Top 50 with 4,820,096 filtered streams, as well as topping the iTunes 'Top Songs' chart in 110 countries/regions.