Know Why Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Film OMG 2 Put On Hold By Censor Board

cre Trending Videos

The panel has put the film on hold for now. The Censor Board panel is being extra cautious and does not want to repeat the backlash that 'Adipurush' faced over the dialogues and has taken certain 'preemptive measures' to avoid such havoc. So far the film has encountered no problems.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile