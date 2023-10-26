Know how Priyanka Chopras little sister is setting bigg boss 17 house on fire

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra ,born in 1991 is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. For the unversed, Chopra is the paternal cousin sister of actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.Born to a jewelry designer mother and a lawyer father, Chopra entered the film industry much later than her younger sisters, and is the lesser-known Chopra sister. Mannara is already on fire as she has entered the Bigg Boss house.