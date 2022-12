Know about Sheezan Khan, man arrested in Tunisha Sharma's case | DNA India News

Television actor Sheezan Khan, 28, was arrested Sunday for abetment of suicide, after his co-star and alleged former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday on the set of a show in Vasai. The FIR against Khan was registered on the basis of a complaint by Vanita Sharma, Tunisha's mother.