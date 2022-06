KK was great singer and family man: Babul Supriyo

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on June 01 expressed grief over the demise of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. Supriyo said that KK was a family man who lived a very simple life. Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, “KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life, a family man. Have lots of memories with him.”