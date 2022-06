KK’s silky voice was meant for screen: Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on June 01 expressed grief over the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. He was very cultured, had respect for his seniors; everyone should learn this from him. Pritam’s music was recognised by KK’s voice, it was a base for songs.”