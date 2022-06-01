KK’s death huge loss for music industry, says Singer Usha Uthup

Expressing grief over the demise of renowned singer Krishna kumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, Vetran singer Usha Uthup on June 01 said that KK’s death is a huge loss for the music industry. While talking to ANI Singer Usha Uthup said, “He was one of the finest singers of India and the most amazing performer. I got to know about this around 10:30 pm. This is a huge loss for the music industry. Everybody will remember him for 'hum rahe ya na rahe, yaad aaenge ye pal’.”