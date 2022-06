KK passes away: Singer KK died due to mismanagement in concert? What is mystery behind his death?

Bollywood’s famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his fans as KK, passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata. He was 53 years old. KK had arrived to give a performance in a function organized in a college in Kolkata. His health deteriorated during the live show in the program.