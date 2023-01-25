Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan releases the much-awaited teaser; netizens react | DNA India

The much-awaited teaser of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is out. The film stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The teaser was first shown in theatres along with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Salman Khan himself shared the trailer on his social media platforms. Reacting to the trailer, Netizens wrote, "The teaser looks dope and so excited", another user wrote "Happy to see Shehnaaz making her Bollywood debut". Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is said to be the official remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram.