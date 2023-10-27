King of hits Know this bollywood hero who has had no clashes at the box office in 14 years

he remaining months of 2023 are marked by major showdowns at the box office, as prominent films are being released simultaneously, sometimes to the detriment of one another. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will go head-to-head with Prabhas' Salaar, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is set to face off against Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. However, there's one significant film that is enjoying a 'solo' release. Given the track record of its lead star, this is hardly surprising because he has managed to avoid direct competition for 14 years now.