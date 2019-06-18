Kim Kardashian shares beyond adorable picture of her boys Psalm Saint West

Kim Kardashian's sons Psalm and Saint West are already bonding and her latest Instagram post is proof! Kim shared an adorable picture of her sons, who already seem to be the best buddies. In the black-and-white photo, the doting mother can be seen holding the 5-week-old Psalm as his big brother leans over him gently taking the baby's face in his hands. This is the third photo of Psalm shared by Kim since she and husband Kanye West welcomed the baby boy via surrogacy on May 9. Earlier this month, Kim posted a sweet close-up photo of her youngest child enjoying some Zs, captioning it simply, “Psalm Ye.” In January, news broke that Kim and Kanye were expecting a baby boy via surrogacy. Kim confirmed the news later that month. Psalm is the power couple’s second boy and second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate for Chicago.