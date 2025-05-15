Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Paris Court Recalling 6 Million Jewelry Robbery

Kim Kardashian broke down in a Paris courtroom as she emotionally recounted the 2016 armed robbery during Paris Fashion Week, where masked men tied her up and stole over $6 million worth of jewelry. The reality star described the terrifying moments she was held at gunpoint, pleading for her life and thinking of her children, as the robbers made off with her $4 million diamond ring and other valuables.