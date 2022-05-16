KGF Chapter 3 Update: Makers of Yash starrer share sad news related to 'KGF Chapter 3' for fans!

The makers of Yash-starrer blockbuster 'KGF' franchise have shared an important detail about shooting for the third instalment of the series. Producer Vijay Kiragandur earlier had stated that 'KGF 3' will go on floors this October, and they are planning for a 2024 release, according to reports. However, the executive producer of the blockbuster franchise has shared a piece of important news on Chapter 3.