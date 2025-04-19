Kesari 2 Movie Review Must-Watch For Every Indian | Best Movie Of 2025 | Hit Or Flop | Akshay Kumar

Kesari 2 Movie Review: Must-Watch For Every Indian | Best Movie Of 2025 | Hit Or Flop Is Kesari Chapter 2 truly the best Bollywood movie of 2025? In this video, we break down everything you need to know — from the power-packed performances, patriotic moments, gripping storyline to the cinematic brilliance that makes this sequel a must-watch for every Indian.