Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter talk about their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, and more

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter reveal why they signed up for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and shared their experience of shooting the film with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina also opens up on completing two decades in Bollywood next year, and Ishaan shares why he has been so selective in choosing his projects. The two stars also talk about the triple clash at the box office with Phone Bhoot, Double XL, and Mili releasing on the same date, i.e. November 4.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.