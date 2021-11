{"id":"2920486","source":"DNA","title":"Kartik Aaryan gets candid about his 2.0 version in Ram Madhvani’s ‘Dhamaka’ ","section":"Entertainment","slug":"","section_id":"7","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who essays the role of an ambitious news anchor Arjun Pathak in Ram Madhvani directed Dhamaka, opens up about breaking away from his boy-next-door image. In a candid conversation with DNA, Kartik and Ram talk about shooting amid the pandemic and more. Listen in.

\r

","summary":"Actor Kartik Aaryan, who essays the role of an ambitious news anchor Arjun Pathak in Ram Madhvani directed Dhamaka, opens up about breaking away from his boy-next-door image. In a candid conversation with DNA, Kartik and Ram talk about shooting amid the pandemic and more. Listen in. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/video-kartik-aaryan-gets-candid-about-his-20-version-in-ram-madhvani-s-dhamaka-2920486","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/20/1006230-whatsapp-image-2021-11-20-at-9.56.59-pm.jpeg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Mugdha_Interview_Kartik_Aryan.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637426167","publish_date":"Nov 20, 2021, 10:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 20, 2021, 10:06 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920486"}