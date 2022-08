In an exclusive chat with DNA India, the team of Karthikeya 2 including actors Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, director Chandoo Mondeti and Producer Abhishek Agarwal spoke about the film’s extraordinary box office success in the Hindi belt, expectations that Karthikeya 2 will surpass box office collection of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, being called a sleeper hit like The Kashmir Files, social media boycott trend, and more. Listen in.