Karl Lagerfeld and the Met Gala: Why the 2023 Met Gala Theme Is So Controversial | Explained

Celebrities, designers and high-profile media executives. The coveted Met Gala. A themed fundraising event that marks the annual opening of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's latest exhibition. While past themes like "camp" and "punk" have given attendees broad creative leeway, this year's theme honors not a concept, but a person: "Karl Lagerfeld". 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', the theme for this year's event is a tribute to the late designer. Who is the designer who has been honoured this year and why has this year's theme become controversial?

