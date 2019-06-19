{"id":"2762883","source":"DNA","title":"Kareena, Karisma spend 'wonderful afternoon' with Nita Ambani","section":"Entertainment","slug":"","section_id":"7","author":"","content":"Bollywood's hottest sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, are on a relaxing vacation in London. The elder one, Karisma, has been posting pictures of her exotic holiday on her social media. The actor added a beautiful picture to her London diaries featuring the sisters with none other than Nita Ambani","summary":"Bollywood's hottest sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, are on a relaxing vacation in London. The elder one, Karisma, has been posting pictures of her exotic holiday on her social media. The actor added a beautiful picture to her London diaries featuring the sisters with none other than Nita Ambani","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/video-kareena-karisma-spend-wonderful-afternoon-with-nita-ambani-2762883","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838596-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1906DNAAB_40.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560968102","publish_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 11:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 11:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762883"}