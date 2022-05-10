Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan spotted outside Taimur’s Taekwondo classes in Mumbai

Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Mumbai. The family was captured outside Taimur’s Taekwondo classes. The couple was seen in a casual look whereas Taimur was in his Taekwondo uniform. Kareena paired a casual blue top with a light blue denim. Saif went for a simple white tee with blue denim. The family looked very adorable as they posed for the cameras.