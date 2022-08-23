Kareena Kapoor Khan Giorgia Andriani step out in style in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and Giorgia Andriani were papped in Mumbai. Both of them looked stunning in their casual dresses. Kareena opted an orange shirt with white pants. She also completed her look with sling bag. She was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Giorgia donned a yellow ochre top paired with grey shorts.