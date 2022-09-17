Search icon
Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez ace airport look in style

B-Town stars made stylish appearances at Mumbai airport. Karan Johar, Aparshakti Khurana and Jacqueline Fernandez made heads turn at the airport. Filmmaker Karan Johar was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Karan looked dapper in his casual attire. His white-framed sunglasses raised the fashion quotient of his outfit. Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez was papped at the Mumbai airport. She looked simple yet elegant in her comfy avatar. The actress was seen clad in a white tee and blue denim. She completed her look with a grey cardigan. Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor donned comfortable clothes for a plane ride. His black shades gave him a dapper look. The actor generously posed for the paparazzi.

