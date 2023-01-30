Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Kapil Sharma to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa

Kapil Sharma, who has made his mark as a comedian and an actor is all set to make his singing debut. Kapil shared a post with singer Guru Randhawa announcing their collaboration.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
Hyundai Ioniq 5, the most expensive Hyundai in India, launched at Auto Expo 2023 by Shah Rukh Khan
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: 1,19,000 cars to be seized from Feb 1; beware if your car number starts with...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.