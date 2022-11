Kantara: Suniel Shetty reacts to Rishab Shetty's film, says 'I had goosebumps and tears' | Exclusive

While interacting for his debut web show Dharavi Bank, Suniel Shetty went gaga over Rishab Shetty's Kannada blockbuster Kantara. He even shared that he is familar with the culture of Bota Kola.