Kangana Ranaut summoned by Delhi assembly committee over hate remarks

Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Committee on peace and harmony summoned actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged derogatory remarks on Sikhs. “The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Committee on peace and harmony has received numerous complaints, stating that certain derogatory as well as offensive statements have been allegedly made by actor Kangana Ranaut. The committee has taken immediate cognizance of such complaints. The committee has decided to summon Kangana Ranaut to appear before this committee by December 06 at 12 pm,” said AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha.