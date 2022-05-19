Search icon
Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi

Actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham on May 18 in Varanasi. The actor was accompanied by her team from the upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’.

