Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post Criticizing Trump Reveals JP Naddas Request

In a recent development, Kangana Ranaut deleted a post that criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump. The controversial post, which sparked significant online debate, was removed after Kangana revealed that BJP leader JP Nadda requested her to take it down. The actress, known for her outspoken views, has often made headlines for her bold statements on political matters, and this incident adds to the ongoing attention around her social media presence.