Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal on promotion spree for ‘Dhakkad’

Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal attended the promotion of ‘Dhakkad’ in Mumbai. Kangana donned a floral dress while Arjun opted for a casual outfit. Both the actors posed in style for the shutterbugs. The movie ‘Dhakkad’ is set to hit the theatres on May 20.