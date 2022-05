‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ actress Kiara Advani spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani got spotted in Mumbai. She sported light green coloured strapped frock paired with denim jackets. Looking gorgeous, Kiara completed her look with cool pair of sunglasses. She will be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’. Kiara also posed for shutterbugs.