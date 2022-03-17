John Abraham Rakul Preet Jacqueline Fernandez on promotion spree for ‘Attack - Part 1’

Bollywood stars stepped out to promote their movie ‘Attack - Part 1’ in Mumbai. John Abraham looked dapper in a casual outfit. Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a diva in a brown bodycon dress. Rakul Preet Singh donned a dyed outfit for the promotion. The star cast also posed for the shutterbugs. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, ‘Attack - Part 1’ will be released on April 1 in cinemas.