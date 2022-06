Jawan Teaser: Shahrukh Khan look sends shivers down spine, can this be SRK's big hit movie?

This is an excellent time to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan as the Bollywood megastar has announced his third film following Pathaan and Dunki. Titled Jawan, the announcement of SRK and Atlee’s much-anticipated film was made today, June 3 and the first look sees the actor in a bloody and scary avatar, all geared up for some action.