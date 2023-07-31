Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobile
english
3054144
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31
cre Trending Videos
From the latest news to the hottest of gossips, events, and releases, here's a roundup of all entertainment stories of the day.
cre Recommended Videos
cre Recommended Videos Mobile
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Ajit Pawar
Ben Stokes
Popular Stories
More
BCCI announces next course of action against Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh
Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts
Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’
Centre orders CBI to probe horrific Manipur video, says 'government has zero...'
The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024
Most Viewed
More
Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend g...
Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Ru...
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Ke...
Viral Photos of the Day: Farde...
'Queen for a reason': Kangana ...
Speed Reads
More
On Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday, makers of Vijay's Leo unveiled actor's badass look; impressed netizens call it 'epic'
BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president
5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Wordle 770 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast
Most Watched
More
BTS' Jin writes emotional letter for Army and shares update ...
Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze and Aditi Rao Hydari ...
DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?...
2 passenger planes come into contact at Tokyo Airport and Ca...
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi a...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ABOUT DNA
CONTACT US
INVESTORS
ADVERTISE
PRIVACY-POLICY
DISPUTE
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter