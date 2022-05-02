Janhvi Kapoor opts for comfy gym look

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai. The young actor went for soft colours for a gym look. She paired a white tank top with a peach sports pant. The actor looked flawless in her comfy look. The ‘Roohi’ actress completed her look with cool sneakers. Janhvi will be next seen in the movie ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.