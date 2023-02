James Cameron goes gaga about Ram Charan's role in RRR, recalls his meeting with SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, managed to capture everyone's hearts. In a recent interview, Filmmaker James Cameron, spoke highly of Ram Charan's character in RRR. He opened up about Ram's character and also recalled his meeting with SS Rajamouli.