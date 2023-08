Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

The most-awaited trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer is replete with features of director Nelson's distinctive dark humour. The movie is likely to tickle our funny bones while keeping us on the edge of our seats.

