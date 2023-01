Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: Sumeet Vyas and Regina Cassandra talk about their upcoming web series

In her upcoming series, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, Regina Cassandra plays the role of a courageous IPS officer Kavya Iyer who battles against the militants and re-establishes the faith of the common man in law. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, the show sheds light on the complexities officers must bear in order to fulfil their duties for the country.