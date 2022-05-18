‘It's such a huge honour’, says Deepika after India is named 'Country of Honour' at Cannes 2022

The opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 17. India has been named the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Marché du Film- festival de Cannes. Actor Deepika Padukone made heads turn as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in France. She expressed immense excitement after India is named 'Country of Honour' at Cannes 2022. “It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility and gratitude,” the actor said. The actor was also a member of the Jury for the Cannes Film Festival 2022.