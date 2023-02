It's Official! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now married | DNA Big Screen

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially husband and wife. The two, who had made fans fall and root for them with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah, have tied the knot. The couple had sparked off dating rumours while shooting for the film, which just grew stronger with every passing day.