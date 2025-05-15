India Successfully Tests Indigenous Bhargavastra Counter-Drone System | BSF | Indian Missile

India has successfully tested its indigenous counter-drone system, ‘Bhargavastra’, designed to neutralize aerial threats with precision. Developed as a low-cost, hard-kill solution, the system uses micro-guided rockets to intercept and destroy enemy drones, including swarm attacks. The test was conducted at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur, Odisha, marking a significant advancement in India’s defense capabilities. With its ability to engage multiple drones simultaneously, Bhargavastra enhances mobile protection against evolving aerial threats.