India’s Oscar wins to motivate film makers, says Film Producer D Suresh Babu

Film Producer and Father of Actor Rana Daggubati, D Suresh Babu congratulated the team of RRR and ‘The Elephent Whisperers’ for their exceptional win at Oscars. While spaeaking to ANI, Suresh Babu said, “This will probably motivate a lot of film makers and artists to strive for excellence. It shows that experience and hard work will get you awards and you can be a debutant and get award.”