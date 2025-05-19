India Pakistan News India Pakistan Ceasefire To Continue Army Says No Expiry Date

The India-Pakistan ceasefire reached on May 10 does not have an “expiry date”, according to the Indian Army. “As far as continuation of the break in hostilities is concerned, as decided in the interaction between the DGMOs of May 12, there is no expiry date to it,” said the Army. The clarification came after Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said last week that the Pakistan had agreed to extend the ceasefire with India till Sunday in a phone call between the two countries’ directors general of military operations (DGMOs) on Thursday. The Army’s statement implied that there was no point of any periodic extension as the ceasefire had no deadline in the first place.