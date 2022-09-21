India hasn’t seen another comedian like Raju Srivastava says filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on September 21 expressed his grief on the untimely demise of Comedian Raju Srivastava and said that India hasn’t seen another comedian like him. “My brother, friend and the country's wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another comedian like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family and fans,” said Vivek Agnihotri.