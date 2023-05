In conversation with Aashim Gulati & Sauraseni Maitra on their series 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

In a freewheeling chat with DNA, Aashim Gulati, and Sauraseni Maitra talked about their journeys. The actress revealed that a lot of people had a problem with her voice when she started her career. She mentioned that she shot for a show where the makers didn’t tell her anything and when the show was on air, she saw that they have gotten someone else to dub for her, and she wasn’t even informed.