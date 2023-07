IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 14th IFFM will honour the actor with its Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award. The award will be presented by the Governor of Victoria.

