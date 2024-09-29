IIFA Awards 2024 Winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Win Best Actors; Check Winners In Categories

The IIFA 2024 ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi on September 28, celebrated the finest talents of Indian cinema. The grand night saw Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, clinch the prestigious Best Film award. The night was filled with memorable performances, including electrifying dance from Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon IIFA 2024 Winners List - Best Picture: Animal (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga) - Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra – 12th Fail - Best Actor (Male): Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan - Best Actress (Female): Rani Mukerji – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway - Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor – Animal - Best Supporting Actress (Female): Shabana Azmi – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol – Animal - Best Music Direction: Animal - Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Hema Malini