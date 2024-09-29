Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3110459
HomeVideos
videoDetails

IIFA Awards 2024 Winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Win Best Actors; Check Winners In Categories

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

The IIFA 2024 ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi on September 28, celebrated the finest talents of Indian cinema. The grand night saw Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, clinch the prestigious Best Film award. The night was filled with memorable performances, including electrifying dance from Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon IIFA 2024 Winners List - Best Picture: Animal (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga) - Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra – 12th Fail - Best Actor (Male): Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan - Best Actress (Female): Rani Mukerji – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway - Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor – Animal - Best Supporting Actress (Female): Shabana Azmi – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol – Animal - Best Music Direction: Animal - Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Hema Malini

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion
From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves
10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez
7 basic things astronauts can't do in space
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews