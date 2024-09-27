IIFA Awards 2024 Date Time Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The 24th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (also known as the IIFA Awards) will begin today, September 27. The three-day affair will see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan adding charm to the event as a host along with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. IIFA awards are all set to take place at the iconic Yas Island of Abu Dhabi for the third time in a row.