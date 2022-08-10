Search icon
If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it, says Aamir Khan on 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Reacting to the controversy around his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan promoting his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on August 09 regretted all those whose sentiment has been hurt by his words. While addressing a Press Conference, Aamir Khan said, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. I'd respect their sentiment if someone doesn’t want to watch the film.”

