Iconic pop star and 'Grease' actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer and actress one of the biggest pop star dies at the age of 73. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi. She was famously starred in the 1978 musical Grease, alongside John Travolta as the-girl-next-door Sandy.