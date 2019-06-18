{"id":"2762318","source":"DNA","title":"'Hunger Games' movie based novel to be out in 2020","section":"Entertainment","slug":"","section_id":"7","author":"","content":"Almost a decade after wrapping up 'The Hunger Games', American TV writer and author Suzanne Collins is bringing fans back to ‘Panem’. It is being reported that a prequel of the famous book series, set around 64 years before the beginning of the trilogy is releasing next year. The yet-untitled novel is scheduled to come out on May 19, 2020. The book is set on the life of 'Hunger Games' heroine Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in the movie. Rest of the details including the new book's contents and featured characters are being kept under wraps. Earlier, the studio's vice chairman, Michael Burns, had also suggested a prequel based on the upcoming novel","summary":"Almost a decade after wrapping up 'The Hunger Games', American TV writer and author Suzanne Collins is bringing fans back to ‘Panem’. It is being reported that a prequel of the famous book series, set around 64 years before the beginning of the trilogy is releasing next year. The yet-untitled novel is scheduled to come out on May 19, 2020. The book is set on the life of 'Hunger Games' heroine Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in the movie. Rest of the details including the new book's contents and featured characters are being kept under wraps. Earlier, the studio's vice chairman, Michael Burns, had also suggested a prequel based on the upcoming novel","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/video-hunger-games-movie-based-novel-to-be-out-in-2020-2762318","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/838010-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA_ANI_jun18v31.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560863102","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 06:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 06:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762318"}