Horse Stable reality funding show will allow bright minds to showcase their innovative ideas: Suniel Shetty

Speaking on the Horse Stable reality funding show, Actor Suniel Shetty on June 08 in Delhi, hailed the concept of the show, and said that the show will help children with bright minds to showcase their innovative ideas. The actor further expressed his wish to see the next Elon Musk from India. “It is a finishing school for kids. Bright minds can showcase their innovative ideas here. We also provide grands for these children. The ideas of the children can be converted into business ideas. I want the next Elon Musk to come from India,” the actor said.